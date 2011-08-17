LONDON Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L said a keenly awaited governance review was on track to deliver a fully independent board that would take all stakeholder interests into account, when posting first-half profit at the top end of expectations.

Kazakh miner ENRC, whose image has been tarnished by the purchase of an asset the Congolese government expropriated from Canadian miner First Quantum (FM.TO) last year and a very public boardroom spat, announced a three-month corporate governance review in June.

While investors hoping for substantial news about the review alongside first-half earnings on Wednesday were disappointed, London-listed ENRC sought to reassure.

"We are on target and some time in mid-September we will come out with the full review and the full results of the review," chief executive Felix Vulis said. "(We are) committed to a full independent board, I can assure you of that."

Strong iron ore prices helped lift headline core first-half profit a third, but ENRC was also hit by a 30 percent jump in costs and cautioned it saw cost pressures continuing as it developed projects in Africa and Brazil.

It said there was no sign of cost pressures easing in the second half and also warned of volatile prices ahead, adding it was too soon to assess the impact of recent market turbulence on demand for key commodities.

"We hesitate to be overly bullish but the chrome industry needs a price increase and we are still optimistic," chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane told Reuters.

"All in all, consumption will shake off this nervousness, but generally the risk that any uptick will be delayed is greater now than it was a couple of weeks ago."

ENRC shares were up 1.4 percent at 9 a.m., outperforming a 0.2 percent lower European basic resources sector .SXPP.

"There was no news on the outcome of the governance review which to our minds has been the key share price catalyst of late and we do not expect a sharp recovery in the underperforming shares until this is resolved," analysts at Liberum said in a note. "Nevertheless, the underlying valuation looks compelling."

COST PRESSURES

First-half underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose a third to $1.93 billion (1.17 billion pounds), on the back of a 32 percent rise in sales and stable margins. Operating profit rose 35 percent to $1.67 billion.

ENRC said it expected progress in its financial performance to continue into the second half but at a slower rate than the first six months of the year, with revenue momentum slowing.

It also warned of near-term volatility for key commodities, including ferrochrome, where it expected a surplus to continue well into the second half, but anticipated a rise in demand from China later in the year or in early 2012.

Escalating costs -- from rising wages to energy -- have blunted the positive effect of robust metals prices across the industry in the first half, with majors including Rio Tinto (RIO.L) missing expectations as a result.

ENRC was no exception and said it expected unit costs to rise around 20 percent in 2011, at the top end of earlier guidance. It had said in May it was facing cost pressures and forecast the increase in the annualised unit cost of sales would be at the top end of its 15-20 percent guidance.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Paul Sandle and Dan Lalor)