LONDON Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L cut back its 2012 spending plans and slashed its interim dividend, as lower production volumes and price weakness in its key steelmaking commodities dragged first-half profit down 41 percent.

ENRC, trying to draw a line under a damaging corporate governance storm, is in the throes of a major overhaul as it juggles a sprawling set of growth assets, a bumper capital expenditure bill, rising costs and weakening global demand.

The London-listed miner gave no update on its long-awaited review of its international operations - which it has said could see some sold or the whole portfolio spun off - but cut its spending plans for 2012 to $2.4 billion from $2.7 billion.

The difference, it said, was partly down to lower spending on its Brazilian iron ore project, where licensing delays have pushed back first production to 2016.

ENRC Chief Executive Felix Vulis said he expected the long-awaited port licence from Brazil's environmental authorities to be issued, though not necessarily received by ENRC, by November this year.

Like all other major miners, ENRC said its longer-dated spending programme was also "in advanced stages of review".

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.14 billion for the six months to the end of June, within analysts' expectations though marginally below a consensus forecast of almost $1.17 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share came in at $0.36, down 60 percent, and broadly in line with forecasts. ENRC's dividend dropped to 6.5 cents per share, down almost 60 percent, though payout ratios were maintained.

Kazakh cost inflation had been a key concern, as miners report signs of cost pressures easing in other jurisdictions. ENRC said it was seeing cost pressures continuing but "at a slightly lower level than previously guided".

Kazakh material cost inflation was 20 to 25 percent in the first half, though it would be lower in the second half, ENRC said.

Shares in the group, which trade at a discount to the sector, were down 1.1 percent at 0716 GMT, outperforming a 1.9 percent drop in the broader sector .FTNMX1770, hit by iron ore prices languishing near 31-month lows.

ENRC said it did not expect a significant recovery in iron ore or ferrochrome prices this year.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Kate Kelland)