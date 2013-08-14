Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L said on Wednesday its first-half underlying core profit dropped 17 percent, in what could be its final set of earnings as a listed company.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $944 million (611 million pounds) for the six months to the end of June, weighed down by a poor pricing environment, higher finance costs and an impairment at Boss Mining.
That compares to a consensus forecast of almost $970 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENRC is in the final throes of a $4.6 billion buyout by its founders and the Kazakh government, a move that will take the company private and draw a line under almost six turbulent years in London, marred by boardroom rows and corruption probes.
The buyout is widely expected to succeed after rival and top shareholder Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) backed the offer, despite what it said was a lower than desired price. ENRC's independent board members have told minority investors to seriously consider the offer, due to a lack of alternative options.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.