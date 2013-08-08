LONDON Enterprise Inns ETI.L said that it was on track to post growth in its key income measure by the end of its financial year after trading improved in the last five weeks, coinciding with hot and sunny weather in Britain.

The group, which has sold off 356 of its 6,000 pubs to cut debts of 2.7 billion pounds ($4.2 billion), said on Thursday like-for-like net income in the 18 weeks to Aug was down 2.7 percent.

That compared to a like-for-like net income decline of 4.2 percent in the first half of the year as sunshine and self-help measures like free Wi-fi and refurbishments drove an upturn.

"Encouragingly, the first five weeks of our final quarter have seen like-for-like net income growth," the company said.

Enterprise said it was on target to achieve underlying net income growth in its final quarter and that it expected net debt to reduce to 2.5 billion pounds by the year end.

After a cold and wet start to 2013, the hot summer has been a timely boost to the sector, lifting sales at rivals including Marston's (MARS.L) and Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA.L).

"Trading performance continues to improve and, whilst we are unlikely to deliver like-for-like growth for the second half in total, like-for-like growth remains our target for the final quarter," the company said.

