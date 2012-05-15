LONDON Enterprise Inns (ETI.L) reported slightly weaker than expected profits but said celebrations centering on the Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee this year would help offset tough trading conditions and keep the pub group on track for the full year.

The company, which has over 6,000 pubs across Britain, also said it had cut bank borrowings net of cash to 397 million pounds from 446 million at the end of September, alleviating fears it might fall into a "cash trap" scenario.

Its net debt now stands at 2.9 billion pounds, versus 3.1 billion pounds a year ago, helped by 89 million pounds raised from the disposal of pubs.

"We have commenced discussions with our bank group to extend our bank facilities with a new forward start facility that would commence on expiration of the existing facilities on 15 December 2013," the company said in Tuesday's results statement.

First half profit before tax and exceptional items came in at 64 million pounds, just short of market expectations that ranged between 65 and 69 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.

The figure was down from an underlying figure of 74 million pounds a year ago but up from an unadjusted 61 million pounds.

Like-for-like net income was down 1.6 percent although the rate of decline eased from 5.0 percent a year earlier and there was a rise at what Enterprise calls its "substantive" core estate which accounts for 94 percent of total pub income.

The second half of the year has started well, the company said in a statement, adding that it expected national summer events like the Queen's Jubilee, Olympic games, and the UEFA European championship would fill its pubs with patrons.

The group said it expected full-year results to be in line with its expectations but that it would not be appropriate to resume dividend payments given current economic uncertainty.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Paul Hoskins)