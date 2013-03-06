LONDON Popular British children's cartoon series 'Peppa Pig' is launching in Russia, to tap what the brand's owner Entertainment One Ltd sees as one of the fastest growing merchandise markets.

'Peppa Pig', a British animated series starring girl pig Peppa and her younger brother George, is being aired on Russian children's television channel Karusel, with merchandise such as toys and magazines due to launch in coming weeks.

The move extends the global profile of the piglet who loves to jump in muddy puddles. Peppa's popularity among pre-school children has generated everything from T-shirts to stationary in Britain, the United States and Australia.

"As one of the world's fastest emerging markets for licensed merchandise, we see huge potential for the brand in Russia," the company's president and chief executive Darren Throop said in a statement on Wednesday.

Entertainment One said it was also seeking to roll out Peppa merchandising in the Nordics, Italy and Canada this year.

The company has grown quickly since establishing itself as a film distribution network in March 2007, taking over Contender, the UK content group later that year.

Its rights library includes 35,000 film and television titles and 45,000 music tracks.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)