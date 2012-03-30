The headquarters of German utility giant E.ON is pictured before the annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT E.ON's decision to scrap a multi-billion pound plan to build new nuclear plants in Britain does not mean the company is turning away from nuclear power altogether, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"This is not at all a rejection of nuclear energy, but rather a decision about how we make investments," Johannes Teyssen told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.

E.ON and peer RWE on Thursday said they pulled out of the Horizon joint venture, a 15 billion pound project aimed at building nuclear power stations in Britain, adding they were looking for a buyer for the venture.

Germany's largest utility also said on Thursday it would continue to pursue plans to build a nuclear reactor in Finland through Finnish nuclear power consortium Fennovoima, in which E.ON holds a 34 percent stake through a Finnish subsidiary.

"The decision in Britain has no impact on the considerations to build a new reactor in Finland," a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)