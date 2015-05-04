Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
FRANKFURT EQT Infrastructure II on Monday said it has taken on the remaining stakes of E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Energy from Waste (EEW), bringing to 100 percent its former 51 percent shareholding.
"Over the last two years, EQT Infrastructure and E.ON have jointly contributed to EEW's development, allowing EEW to improve its competitive position," it said in a statement.
The firm operates at 19 waste burning sites that produce power, district heat and industrial steam in Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
In 2014, EEW had sales of 539 million euros (398 million pounds) and 1,210 employees.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.