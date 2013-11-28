Mock-ups of atomic waste barrels are arranged by protestors at the entrance of the annual meeting of German utility giant E.ON in Essen May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Germany utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) has decided to sell its Italian business and will shortly begin the search for a buyer, a German newspaper reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

The unit, which has capacity of 6.1 gigawatts and is among Italy's five biggest electricity producers, could be worth over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) according to industry sources, Handelsblatt reported.

The plans are at an early stage, but the decision has been taken to sell as the unit suffers from weak demand and high taxes, the paper further reported.

E.ON was not immediately available for comment on Thursday. The paper quoted a spokesman as saying the company continually considered strategic options for its portfolio, including Italy.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)