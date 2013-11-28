Mock-ups of atomic waste barrels are arranged by protestors at the entrance of the annual meeting of German utility giant E.ON in Essen May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Germany utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) plans to sell its Italian business and will shortly begin the search for a buyer, two people familiar with the matter said.

Burdened by a massive expansion of renewable energy capacity, falling wholesale prices and tepid energy demand in Europe, E.ON has embarked on an asset sale programme of about 20 billion euros ($27.15 billion), 18.9 billion of which has been realized already.

Apart from the Italian sale, the company aims to rake in at least 1.6 billion euros through the sale of regional unit E.ON Mitte and its stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco.

The Italian sale plans were reported earlier by German paper Handelsblatt, which cited industry sources as saying the unit could be worth over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

The unit has capacity of 6.1 gigawatts and is among Italy's five biggest electricity producers, Handelsblatt said.

E.ON said it was continuously looking at strategic options for its portfolio, including the business in Italy.

"Such a review may or may not result in us deciding from time to time to evaluate a disposal of certain assets in the portfolio," a spokesman said.

