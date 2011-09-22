Flags of E.ON Ruhrgas, the gas sector of German utility giant E.ON flutter in front of the E.ON Ruhrgas headquarters in Essen August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LONDON The UK arm of German utility E.ON Ruhrgas will cut up to 500 support staff in its Coventry and Nottingham offices following the sale of its distribution arm, Central Networks, in March this year, it said on Thursday.

"We had to undertake a deep and rigorous review of how much money we spend in order to ensure we keep costs as low as possible for our customers, become a more agile organisation and build a sustainable business in the UK," E.ON UK Chief Executive Dr Paul Golby said in a statement.

The company plans to cut jobs by offering voluntary redundancies.

