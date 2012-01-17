LONDON Germany's E.ON said it would cut UK power bills by 6 percent from February 27 following a drop in wholesale prices, leaving only major energy supplier Scottish Power to adjust retail tariffs after four rivals also slashed bills last week.

Around 3.7 million of E.ON's (EONGn.DE) domestic customers will see reduced electricity tariffs from the end of February, while gas prices will remain unchanged.

"Reductions over the last few months in the wholesale price that we pay for our customers' energy have now allowed us to help as many of our customers as possible by cutting our electricity price," said Tony Cocker, E.ON UK chief executive, on Monday.

EDF Energy (EDF.PA), Centrica (CNA.L), SSE (SSE.L) and RWE npower (RWEG.DE) also announced reduced prices last week, with some cutting electricity tariffs and other decreasing gas prices.

British wholesale electricity and gas prices have fallen around 10 percent since the autumn, when suppliers last raised consumer bills, as above-normal temperatures and the weakening economy have weighed on gas and power consumption.

The 'Big Six' energy suppliers - EDF Energy, RWE npower, E.ON, Scottish Power (IBE.MC), Centrica and SSE - increased tariffs between August and November last year, passing on steep rises in wholesale prices, which helped drive UK inflation rates to a three-year high in September.

Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power is the only large supplier to not have made a price cut announcement.

"With cuts from five of the Big Six, the spotlight is now on Scottish Power as the last of the major suppliers to act," said Adam Scorer, director of policy consumer lobby group Consumer Focus.

