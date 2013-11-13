FRANKFURT German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) said earnings from its global trading subsidiary EGC fell by more than half in the first nine months of 2013 as it sold and shipped less gas, but that it expected an improvement by the end of the year.

As Germany's gas market leader in terms of sales, the performance of EGC - E.ON Global Commodities - is an indicator of the health of central European markets.

EGC's turnover and profit were hit by the sale of E.ON's German gas transport grid, lower gas demand in its European core market, and a decline in oil-linked gas prices, the group said as part of its Jan-Sept earnings report.

"Gas turnover declined ... mainly due to lower prices achieved in gas-midstream," E.ON said on Wednesday. "(For the full year), we expect a normalisation of the result," it said, without elaborating.

EGC's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 56 percent to 860 million euros (726 million pounds) in January-September, compared with the same period a year earlier. However that was above the average forecast of 779 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

EBITDA for the overall E.ON group fell by 19 percent to 7.1 billion euros.

Mid-stream gas - an area where E.ON has been dominant since buying Ruhrgas more than a decade ago - covers activities from pipeline transport to storage and distribution of gas.

The group's mid-stream gas activities became part of EGC during restructuring earlier this year.

E.ON group said in the first nine months it had received lower compensation payments from main suppliers such as Gazprom (GAZP.MM), compared with the same period of 2012, after overpaying for gas since 2009. It did not provide figures.

Lower gas sales to gas-fired power stations, which have been marginalised by cheaper-to-operate coal plants, and to industry and local utilities also weighed on results.

E.ON's gas sales in the nine months dropped by 4 percent to 806.2 billion kilowatt hours.

Gas import prices into Germany declined 4.6 percent in the year to August, official figures show. <GAS/DE> ($1 = 0.7442 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)