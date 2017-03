German police officers stand guard outside the German uranium enrichment plant of URENCO Ltd. during an anti-nuclear protest march through the western German town of Gronau close to the Dutch/German border in North-Rhine Westphalia March 11, 2012. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany E.ON (EONGn.DE) Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said there will be an "open tender" for the sale of Urenco, the world's No.2 vendor of nuclear fuel.

He could not say how much the sale would fetch, Teyssen said at E.ON's general shareholder meeting on Friday.

Urenco is owned by three countries that each hold a third in the group - Britain, the Netherlands and Germany, whose share is held by E.ON and RWE (RWEG.DE), the country's two largest utilities.

