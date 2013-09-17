WARSAW Poland wants to consolidate its arms industry by June to better coordinate modernisation projects worth up to 130 billion zlotys ($41.39 billion) over the next 10 years, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Tuesday.

Karpinski said he wanted to bring together the dozens of smaller state-controlled firms, such as WZM that produces armoured vehicles and tank producer Bumar, into one group - the Polish Arms Group - to increase efficiency.

"This is the only way to achieve greater efficiency in this sector. On the one hand, the sector has good results, on the other, it is too diluted," Karpinski told public radio.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said modernising the country's army is one of his key priorities and that he is determined to continue to spend close to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on the military each year.

In NATO since 1999, Poland is one of the few member states that meet the alliance's target of earmarking 2 percent of GDP for the military.

Poland has stuck to this target despite an economy that nearly fell into recession at the turn of the year, forcing the government to increase the deficit and cut other spending needs.

As part of its drive to modernise the army, Poland wants to upgrade its tanks, buy new ships for its navy and better equip its ground troops.

($1 = 3.1408 Polish zlotys)

