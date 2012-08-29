Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
PRAGUE Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, will inject fresh capital and raise its stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a multi-billion euro acquisition drive.
PPF will convert a 2.27 billion crown (73 million pounds) loan to privately held EPH into shares, lifting its stake to 44.4 percent from 40 percent, PPF spokesman Radek Stavel said.
"PPF Group supports further dynamic growth of EPH," he said.
Lidove Noviny newspaper reported on Wednesday that the capital hike valued EPH at 30.7 billion crowns and should happen by the end of August.
The stakes of the other two shareholders, J&T financial group and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, would drop by a few percentage points to 37.04 percent and 18.52 percent, respectively, Lidove Noviny reported.
The structure could change again. EPH spokesman Martin Manak said a shareholders' agreement assumed PPF's shareholding would vary between 40 and 50 percent, with the target of returning to the original ownership structure - 40 percent each for PPF and J&T and 20 percent for Kretinsky.
"The purpose of increasing the basic capital in EPH ... is financial support for the acquisition ambitions of EPH," he said.
EPH has said it is ready to spend about 3 billion euros ($3.77 billion) on acquisitions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany. It has also sought a 1 billion euro loan from 11 eleven Czech banks to help finance the expansion.
EPH is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas company SPP from minority shareholders GDF Suez GSZ.PA and E.ON (EONGn.DE).
Lidove Noviny said the price would exceed 50 billion crowns. Manak declined to comment on the report.
EPH is among the bidders for RWE's (RWEG.DE) Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas, whose sale is worth around 1.4 billion euros and could be closed by early next year.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.