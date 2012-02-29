A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest near the Houses of Parliament in central London February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Reporting on a quarterly basis may adversely affect the behaviour of companies and investors, a government review aimed at combating short-term profit-seeking in equity markets found.

The review, which was launched last June and released its first findings Wednesday, came in response to the takeover of confectioner Cadbury by U.S. rival Kraft Foods, which critics said was driven by investors seeking a quick reward.

A large majority of those consulted, who included insurers, shareholder groups, pension funds and individual investors, considered quarterly reporting and interim management statements to be "useless or misleading," the review's interim report said.

"The noise - positive or negative - arising in response to quarterly interim management statements is an unwelcome distraction in the context of encouraging boards to focus on the long term development of the business," Standard Life Investors told the review.

The preliminary findings of the review, which will make its final recommendations in the summer, were welcomed by industry bodies including the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association and campaign group FairPensions.

Methods suggested to combat takeovers that are damaging to the long-term health of the company included creating a public agency to review such deals, or give greater voting rights to long term shareholders.

"One of the big overriding themes in economic policy has to be generating - in both equity markets and corporate Britain generally - a belief in the importance of the long-term perspective," Business Secretary Vince Cable said.

The review, being led by economics commentator John Kay, also noted that executive pay was a "principal source of friction" between groups representing shareholders and company managers, and noted criticism of "rewards for failure" was widespread.

Executive pay at FTSE 100 companies rose, on average, 49 percent compared with 2.7 percent for the average employee, according to the High Pay Commission.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)