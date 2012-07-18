The exterior of Ericsson's headquarters are seen in Stockholm April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM The world's leading mobile telecoms equipment manufacturer Ericsson (ERICb.ST) was hit by a sharp drop in sales of networks in the second quarter as the global economy slowed, sending results below expectations.

Makers of network hardware, such as base stations, face lean times as a slowing global economy hits telecoms operators' capital expenditure budgets and a decade-long price war continues to rage.

Ericsson posted earnings before interest and tax, excluding joint ventures but including restructuring charges, of 3.3 billion Swedish crowns (300.74 million pounds), against a mean forecast of 3.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. A year ago it made 5 billion crowns in core profit.

Second-quarter sales were 55.3 billion crowns against a forecast of 54.9 billion.

Despite the higher revenues, the company's gross margin was 32 percent against a forecast of 32.5 percent because of a bigger proportion of lower-value service contracts and smaller than expected sales in the key networks division.

Ericsson shares were down by almost 4 percent in early trading on Wednesday.

Within networks, an unfavourable business mix has weighed on margins in recent quarters. "The underlying business mix, with higher share of coverage projects than capacity projects, was unchanged in the quarter and is expected to prevail short-term," the company said in a statement.

Ericsson added that the negative impact on gross margin from network modernisation projects in Europe will gradually start to decline towards the end of 2012.

The weaker than expected results mirrored those of Ericsson's rivals. Franco-U.S. company Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA said on Monday that it would miss its 2012 profit target and post a loss in the second quarter as telecoms operators cut spending.

Alcatel's profit warning followed one from China's ZTE, which said last week that first-half profit could fall as much as 80 percent owing to price pressure and slower spending by domestic operators.

Ericsson cited an expected slowdown in sales of outdated CDMA equipment in North America and lower business activity in China, Russia and India for the drop in network sales, which fell 17 percent year on year to come in at 27.8 billion crowns, against a forecast of 30 billion crowns.

Ericsson also slightly raised its forecast for full-year research and development costs.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Goodman)