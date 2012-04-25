STOCKHOLM World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday as it got a boost from higher margin network projects.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 2.8 billion Swedish crowns versus a mean forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales were 51 billion crowns against a forecast of 52.9 billion. The gross margin was 33.3 percent against a forecast of 31.0 percent.