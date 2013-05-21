Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
STOCKHOLM Ericsson announced on Tuesday plans to shut its telecom cable manufacturing facility in Sweden and would take a 500 million Swedish crown (49 million pounds) charge as a result.
The company said it had given notice of a reduction of 354 positions. It said the market for copper cable had declined while fibre cable demand had grown over the last years, with production shifting towards Asia.
"There is overproduction on the cable market in Europe," Tomas Qvist, head of Special Products in business unit Networks, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, our production has not been operating at full capacity for a long time and has struggled with profitability."
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.