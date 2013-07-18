Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
STOCKHOLM Mobile gear maker Ericsson posted second quarter operating profit well below expectations on Thursday, bruising hopes of a turn around after a long slump.
A decade of fierce competition from market-share hungry Chinese equipment vendors compounded by the long global economic slump has undermined profits in the sector.
Ericsson - the biggest player with a market share of around 35 percent - has weathered the storm, but its shares have flatlined for the last 10 years.
Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax were 2.5 billion Swedish crowns (250.17 million pounds) compared to 2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, including joint ventures, missing a mean forecast of 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Results were hit by a 0.9 billion crown one-off charge for divestments, but sales and the company's gross margin also came in under analysts' forecasts.
Sales at the world number one mobile network equipment maker were 55.3 billion crowns against a forecast of 56.3 billion. The gross margin was 32.4 percent versus a forecast 32.6 percent.
On the positive side, however, the second quarter saw Ericsson's key network unit post 8 percent sales growth adjusted for currencies, extending a slow recovery that started at the end of 2012, but still below expectations.
After a tough 2012, when Ericsson's networks unit saw sales drop 12 percent, operators have started to gradually increase investment in high-speed mobile broadband networks in some regions of the world. ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.