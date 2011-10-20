A customer picks up a Sony Ericsson smart phone at an electronics shop in Tokyo October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

STOCKHOLM Economic uncertainty and a shift to lower margin business cloud the outlook for Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the world's top mobile network maker, after a forecast-beating third quarter driven by a surge in mobile broadband use.

Smartphones and tablet computers have fuelled demand for faster, more efficient networks, boosting sales for Ericsson in recent quarters.

Rivals including Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) have already warned that the gloomier global economic would likely make telecom operators thriftier ahead, a concern now shared by Ericsson.

"With economic uncertainties in parts of the world, we cannot exclude somewhat more cautious short-term operator spending," chief executive Hans Vestberg said on Thursday.

Ericsson also faces challenges from a cyclical shift to lower margin business, a strong Swedish crown and competition from rivals such as Chinese group Huawei HWT.UL.

An acceleration of network modernisation projects in Europe, network rollouts and a higher share of services revenue cut into the firm's gross margin in the third quarter, which at 35 percent lagged an expected 37 percent.

Margins are likely to remain under pressure as Ericsson said network modernisation projects in Europe -- - swapping out old base-stations for new ones that handle 2G, 3G and 4G services -- are likely to take a bigger slice of overall business in the fourth quarter.

"Ericsson has geared itself up for the traditionally strong fourth quarter, but the big question is whether this will happen in the current economy," said Martin Garner, analyst at CCS Insight.

While the outlook was weak, strong demand for mobile broadband drove a 17 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and CEO Vestberg said the firm was taking market share.

Earnings before interest and tax excluding joint ventures were 6.3 billion Swedish crowns (608 million pounds), compared with a forecast for 5.75 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales were well above forecast, with the key networks unit seeing 25 percent growth, despite a slowdown in the North American market.

The operating margin for the networks unit, however, fell to 13 percent from 17 percent a year earlier.

Rival Nokia Siemens Networks NOKI.UL reports its third-quarter results later on Thursday.

(Editing by Will Waterman)