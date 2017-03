Ericsson's President and CEO Hans Vestberg gestures during a news conference at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

STOCKHOLM Global number one mobile network infrastructure firm Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Monday it would build three new data centres over the next five years at a cost of around 7 billion Swedish crowns (673.72 million pounds).

Ericsson said it would build two data centres in Sweden and one in Canada.

Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said 5 billion of the investment would be made in Sweden.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)