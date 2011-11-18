President Isaias Afewerki has a strong chance of heading off more sanctions but remains far from persuading neighbours and the United Nations that it is not a destabilising force in the volatile Horn of Africa.

Here is a look back at Eritrea since the 1998-2000 border conflict with Ethiopia. The dispute remains unresolved despite a 2002 delineation of the frontier by an international boundary commission.

December 7, 2005 - Eritrea orders U.N. peacekeepers from Western countries to leave. The United Nations completes the withdrawal of 180 of its Western staff from Eritrea on December 16.

December 21 - The commission at the Permanent Court of Arbitration says Eritrea violated international law with an attack on Ethiopia in 1998 that sparked the war that killed at least 70,000 people. Eritrea says on January 9 it will accept the international ruling, despite dismissing the decision as a mistake, a senior legal adviser says.

November 13, 2006 - A U.N. report says Eritrea and six other countries have sent soldiers, supplies or weapons to the Islamists in Somalia. The U.N. report estimated that some 2,000 Eritrean troops were in Somalia. Asmara says it is "fairy-tale."

Nov 29, 2006 - Boundary commission says it has given Ethiopia and Eritrea a year to demarcate their 620-mile (1,000-km) border.

Nov 30, 2007 - Boundary commission dissolves itself leaving the two states to work it out alone.

July 30, 2008 - The U.N. Security Council votes unanimously to end its peacekeeping mission monitoring the disputed border.

April 16, 2009 - Human Rights Watch says that the government is turning the Red Sea state into a giant prison with cells and shipping containers awaiting any dissenters.

December 15, 2009 - Kenyan officials say the national soccer team of Eritrea, in Kenya for a tournament, has defected.

December 23, 2009 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions because of aid that council members say Eritrea has given to Islamist insurgents in nearby Somalia. They include an embargo on arms imports and exports by Eritrea, as well as asset freezes and travel bans on individuals and firms.

August 17, 2011 - Eritrea accuses Ethiopia of a "frenzied campaign" to impose new U.N. sanctions to topple the Eritrean government and secure access to the sea.

November 2 - Eritrea denies media reports that say it has delivered weapons in the past few days to al Shabaab rebels who are fighting Kenyan troops in the south of Somalia. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)