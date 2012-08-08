The beach front of Mahahual is seen as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

People wait to be evacuated as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

Men push a boat ashore as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

A man boards up a store as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

A family waits to be evacuated as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

Children board a bus for their evacuation as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

Tourists leave the area as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

Ernesto, the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, has made landfall along the southern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Mahahual, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said late Tuesday.

The Category 1 hurricane was located about 40 miles (65 km) east northeast of Chetumal, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said.

Cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds reach more than 39 mph (63 kph). They become hurricanes when winds exceed 74 mph (120 kph).

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)