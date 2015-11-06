VIENNA Erste Group on Friday reported third-quarter net profit above analysts' estimates, confirming its outlook at the higher end of its previous guidance and lowering its forecast for bad loan charges and bank taxes.

Erste, the third-largest lender in central and eastern Europe, said provisions for converting Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia were partly offset by lower minorities and tax charges, and one-off divestment income.

Net profit in the third quarter rose to 276.9 million euros (198.17 million pounds), easily beating the average forecast of 206 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Austrian group said its return on tangible equity (ROTE) was set to be roughly 10 percent in 2015, confirming its forecast at the higher end of its previous guidance of 8-10 percent for the full year.

It also lowered its forecasts for loan risk costs, to 750 million to 950 million euros, and banking levies, to about 320 million euros.

It said its clean common equity tier 1 ratio under fully loaded Basel 3 standards rose a percentage point to 11.6 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) as nine-month profit improved while RWAs eased, it said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Ediring by Michael Shields)