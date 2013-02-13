Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said on Wednesday that it has signed a 1.35 billion euro (1.17 billion pounds) credit facility to replace an existing financing which was due to mature within the next two years.
The new five-year facility was provided Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, RBC, RBS/Ulster Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, Bank of Ireland, AIB and JP Morgan.
Royal Bank of Scotland acted as coordinator for the transaction.
ESB is replacing two 750 million euro revolving credit facilities arranged in 2010 that are due to mature in each of 2014 and 2015.
ESB tapped the loan market in September 2010 for around 2.5 billion euros of loans to refinance existing standby facilities and to fund its acquisition of Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) from Arcapita-owned Viridian.
That financing comprised an 810 million pound bridge loan used to part-fund the acquisition and two revolving credit facilities of 750 million euros each that replaced ESB's existing 1.2 billion euro standby liquidity facilities that were due to mature in 2012.
ESB is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's, Baa3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly, Editing by Louise Heavens)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.