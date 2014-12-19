Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the German share price index DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

LONDON The European markets regulator on Friday proposed tougher rules to deal with payments for third-party investment research as it looks to make the cost of investing more transparent.

Regulators across the world are looking to ensure investors get a better deal from financial markets by challenging the market to give more value for money, and remove conflicts of interest between investment firms and brokerages.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, in a statement, said it wanted the research to be paid for directly by investment firms or from a ring-fenced research account funded by a specific charge to their clients.

ESMA said there should be no payment for third party research linked to payments made for execution of orders and that the brokerages that generate research to stimulate trade orders should separate the price and supply of both services.

(Editing by Matt Scuffham)