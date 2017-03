LONDON Europe's markets regulator suggested that brokers would need to price and supply execution and research services separately in the future.

The recommendation from The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) came as part of its advice to lawmakers drafting the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) regulations.

The need for brokers to change the way they price their services follows ESMA's proposals for transparency on the way research is paid for.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)