Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Cable sports channel ESPN and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a nine-year deal, starting with the 2016-17 season.
As part of the agreement, ESPN, which is partly owned by Walt Disney Co, will increase its NBA-focused programming with 750 new hours of NBA content.
The two have also established a framework to negotiate the launch of a new offering in which the league would receive equity interest, ESPN said.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.