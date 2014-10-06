Cable sports channel ESPN and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a nine-year deal, starting with the 2016-17 season.

As part of the agreement, ESPN, which is partly owned by Walt Disney Co, will increase its NBA-focused programming with 750 new hours of NBA content.

The two have also established a framework to negotiate the launch of a new offering in which the league would receive equity interest, ESPN said.

(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)