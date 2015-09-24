HONG KONG Shares of clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd gained 2.4 percent on Thursday after it said the most challenging part of a company transition was over.

The company made the statement on Wednesday when it reported it had swung to a loss for the year ended June 2015, weighed down by a weak euro and a slowdown in Germany in China.

The stock rose as much as 5.4 percent to HK$7.05 early on Thursday but later pared gains. The shares have fallen around 30 percent so far this year, underperforming a 10 percent slide for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

