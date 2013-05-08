European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
HONG KONG Shares in clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) were set to open down 6.6 percent on Wednesday after it warned of a substantial second-half loss due to soaring costs related to store closures and acquisitions in China.
The Europe-focused clothing and accessories retailer said after the market closed on Tuesday that it would record a goodwill impairment of between HK$1.8 billion to HK$2 billion related to the acquisition of the remaining interests of associated companies in China.
The company also said it would close around 16 loss-making stores, incurring an estimated cost of HK$250 million to HK$300 million.
Shares of Esprit, which sells everything from bed sheets to jeans, were set to open down HK$0.72 at HK$10.18, lagging a 0.7 percent gain on the blue chip Hang Seng Index .HSI.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.