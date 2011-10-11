BRUSSELS Following are highlights from the testimony of Jean-Claude Trichet, head of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), to the European Parliament's economics and monetary affairs committee on Tuesday.

Trichet is also the president of the European Central Bank.

ON ACTION NEEDED

"Credible and sustainable fiscal policies and growth-enhancing structural measures must be enacted so as to fully preserve and restore the credibility of sovereign signatures in global markets. Coordination and consistency of communication must be enhanced. I stress once again that it is a matter of urgency that all authorities act in unison, with total commitment to safeguarding financial stability."

FINANCIAL STABILITY

"The crisis has reached a systemic dimension ... over the last month, sovereign stress has moved from smaller economies to some of the larger EU countries. Signs of stress are evident in many European government bond markets, while the high volatility in equities markets indicate that tensions have spread throughout capital markets around the world."

"The situation has been aggravated by the progressive drying up of bank term funding markets. The high interconnectedness in the EU financial system has led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. It threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."

"Over the past three weeks, the situation has continued to be very demanding. The crisis is systemic and must be tackled decisively. National governments and authorities, as well as European institutions, must rise to the challenge and act together swiftly. Further delays are only contributing to aggravating the situation."

