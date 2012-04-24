PARIS Essilor (ESSI.PA), the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, on Tuesday confirmed its 2012 outlook as first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the U.S.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion euros (1.03 billion pounds), up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent like-for-like, beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Business in North America picked up considerably in the first quarter, boosted by the launch of products such as anti-UV lenses Crizal UV and other high-end ranges, but southern European countries felt the pinch of a tough economy, Essilor said.

"Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect," Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.

During the quarter, Essilor made eleven acquisitions, further broadening its footprint in fast-growing markets in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and Asia.

UBS analysts estimate that acquisitions have generated around half the growth of Essilor in the last ten years.

After starting out as a specialist in high-end lenses, the company has diversified into mid-market optical products and expanded its presence into emerging countries to buffer slower growth in mature markets such as Europe.

As a result, Essilor is aiming for 1.5 billion of sales in these markets by 2015, compared with 612 million in 2011.

Its shares, which have risen around 17 percent since the start of 2012, closed 0.34 percent lower at 63.81 euros on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 13.3 billion.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)