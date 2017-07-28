Essilor sticks to profitability target despite dip in sunglasses sales

FILE PHOTO: Lens producers Essilor' s logo is seen in an optician shop in Paris, France, March 15, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Essilor (ESSI.PA), in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica (LUX.MI), maintained its full-year profitability target on Friday despite a weaker performance in its sunglasses business in the first half.

The world's biggest maker of opthalmic lenses said adjusted contribution from operations, a revenue figure that strips out the cost of sales and operating expenses, would be close to 18.5 percent of total sales this year.

This indicator stood at 18.4 percent in the first six months of 2017 and at 18.9 percent in the same period a year ago.

Essilor said it was also targeting revenue growth of around 3 percent at constant scope and exchange rates, compared to a previous ambition of a 3-5 percent increase.

Total sales in the first half were up 2.5 percent to 3.9 billion euros ($4.56 billion) in line with forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial.

Revenue at the company's sunglasses and readers division were down 1.5 percent in the first half and down 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

Essilor cited high inventory levels in China as one of the reasons behind the decline in revenue.

Essilor added it was making progress on finalising its deal with Luxottica and said it was hoping to close antitrust processes "around the end of the year."

Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, agreed in January on a 46 billion euro merger with Essilor to create a global eyewear powerhouse with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros.

The merger between two top players of the eyewear market is aimed at helping the businesses to take full advantage of expected strong demand for prescription lenses and sunglasses due to an ageing global population and increasing awareness about eye care in emerging countries.