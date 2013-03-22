LONDON Britain's esure (ESUR.L) said on Friday it had priced its London listing at 290 pence per share, valuing the home and motor insurer at 1.2 billion pounds.

That was towards the upper end of its original range of 240 pence to 310 pence per share.

Esure, which expects to raise 50 million pounds from the sale of new shares to repay debt, said a 50 percent stake in the company would be sold through the offering.

Selling shareholders, including founder and chairman Peter Wood and Tosca Penta Investments, will in total receive around 554 million pounds from reducing their stakes.

Following esure's market debut on Friday, Wood will remain the company's largest shareholder with a stake of 30.9 percent.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William Hardy)