LONDON The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) industry is hoping new guidelines due on Monday will quell investor fears about the complexity and transparency of certain products.

The European Securities and Markets Authority ESMA.L will publish detailed proposals of new rules for investment funds including ETFs after launching a review in July.

The industry is widely expecting guidance on whether ETFs should be divided into "complex" and "non-complex" products and whether the sale of derivative-based synthetic ETFs to retail investors should be restricted.

Conventional physical ETFs own the baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that they track and are traded like stocks, but so-called synthetic ETFs replicate index returns through the use of derivatives.

In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on synthetic products, asset manager BlackRock estimates.

Originally designed for sophisticated institutional investors, critics warn they could expose retail investors, who may not understand the complexity of the product, to collateral and counterparty risk.

In October, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager and owner of ETF provider iShares, called on U.S. lawmakers to ban synthetic funds from calling themselves exchange-traded funds, arguing they are too "opaque."

"Investors will regain confidence once we have a clear picture of how financial supervisors want to regulate ETFs in the future," said Heike Fuerpass-Peter, Head of Public Distribution of Lyxor ETFs for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

ETFs have become increasingly popular among retail investors seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy the underlying securities.

However, the products suffered a wave of negative publicity when they emerged as the instruments at the heart of the alleged rogue trade debacle at UBS, in which the bank lost $2.3 billion (1.5 billion pounds).

KNOWN UNKNOWNS

Uncertainty surrounding the new rules has already impacted synthetic ETFs which suffered outflows of almost $5 billion last year, compared with inflows of $23 billion the previous year, estimates BlackRock.

"In the past few months many providers have held back on new products or on changing the structure of their funds because they didn't know what to expect," Ben Johnson, director of European ETF research at Morningstar told Reuters.

"The issuing machines will get going again once the new rules are out there."

It's not only synthetic ETFs that are likely to face greater scrutiny, though.

Physical ETFs have also been criticised for their potential counterparty risks as many providers will lend out securities in order to boost revenue.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) estimates that securities lending can account for up to a third of an ETF providers' revenue.

There are also concerns the new rules could target ETF providers owned by banks which act as their counterparties for derivatives, raising the risks of conflicts of interest.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, additional reporting by Carsten Lootze in Frankfurt and Michelle Martin in London, Editing by Mark Potter)