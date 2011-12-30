LONDON New guidelines that could be adopted next year on how exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) are sold would be a shot in the arm for the industry, laying to rest concerns about uninformed small investors buying unsuitable products, a leading provider said.

ETFs - funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like stocks - have become increasingly popular among retail investors seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy the underlying securities.

But some of these funds, originally designed for sophisticated institutional investors, hold hidden risks and small investors could find themselves exposed to "synthetic" instruments based on complex derivatives, critics warn.

Regulators have moved to address the concerns and are proposing new European rules that would make product providers clearly distinguish between funds backed by real assets and their more synthetic counterparts.

"Once you make all your collateral holdings completely visible and instantly downloadable on a spreadsheet you actually have nowhere to hide," Nizam Hamid, head of ETF Strategy at Societe Generale-owned (SOGN.PA) Lyxor, one of Europe's largest ETF providers, told Reuters in an interview.

By the third quarter of 2010, the global ETF sector managed $1.2 trillion of assets, after growing at an average annual rate of 40 percent in the past decade, data from the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international watchdog, shows.

Bodies such as the FSB, the Bank for International Settlements and the UK's Financial Services Authority are worried the use of derivatives rather than physical assets exposes investors to collateral and counterparty risk.

In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on synthetic products according to BlackRock.

The European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) is expected to publish new draft guidelines on improving standards of transparency and much greater disclosure by ETF providers in the new year.

It is also considering whether ETFs should be divided into "complex" and "non-complex" products and whether the sale of derivative-based synthetic ETFs to retail investors should be restricted.

Hamid, who helps run Lyxor ETFs, which follow the synthetic index replication process, believes that some of the concerns are largely historic.

"I think if you were to go back in time, some of the collateral and some of the fully funded swap structures were not that good," said Hamid. "But since most ETF providers have become quite transparent that attitude has shifted."

In a fully-funded swap structure, the ETF has no underlying assets but is based on a swap with a counterparty which will then post collateral against that.

In an unfunded swap, the fund owns the assets but obtains the index returns through a swap with a counterparty.

Under European rules, collateral for synthetic ETFs must equal at least 90 percent of net assets but there are concerns that in times of market tension, counterparties may fail to meet their obligations.

In October, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager and owner of physical ETF provider iShares, called on U.S. lawmakers to ban synthetic funds from calling themselves exchange-traded funds, arguing they are too "opaque."

Hamid said that the ETF industry already provides greater transparency than what is required under the European Ucits regulations they adhere to.

Ucits -- Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities -- allows financial institutions to sell funds into any European Union country after approval from a single member state.

Hamid also said that physical ETFs sometimes enhance returns by lending out securities to hedge funds and other investors which can introduce new levels of risk.

"There are different sources of risks in each structure and it's more a question of clients fully understanding those risks and being comfortable with them," says Hamid.

Against a backdrop of mounting suspicion of ETFs, regulatory threats and sharp swings in investor sentiment as the euro zone crisis shows little sign of abating, Hamid says the ETF industry has proven to be surprisingly resilient.

He predicts 15 percent growth for the industry in 2012 with the key factor being a more stable regulatory environment.

"There needs to be this greater comfort factor by investors as a whole that a Ucits ETF is a Ucits ETF and they fully understand both the structure and regulatory environment."

