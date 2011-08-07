LOS ANGELES Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Indiana, People magazine reported over the weekend.

Born two weeks ago, she's the fourth child for actor/writer Hawke, who also has two children with ex-wife Uma Thurman.

On Friday, the family had lunch at La Bottega in the Maritime Hotel, in Manhattan, providing a public glimpse of the infant. "He was very happy," an onlooker told People. "Seemed like a proud daddy."

Ethan, 40, and Ryan married in June 2008. Their daughter, Clementine Jane, is 3.

Hawke's children with Thurman are Maya, 13, and Levon, 9.