NEW YORK Prior to 2013's wild ride in the trading for ethanol credits, Vitol SA, the world's largest oil trader, had for years been expanding in the U.S. biofuels market.

The 2013 price spike was caused by refiners' reluctance to blend more than 10 percent ethanol into their gasoline - a "blend wall" beyond which they say most car engines suffer damage. As federally mandated blending volumes crept higher in 2013, credits used to meet the quotas became a hot commodity.

Vitol's biofuel push left it in a prime spot to help supply the market's need for ethanol and the credits that come with it. Below is a chronology of selected events showing how the company became a major player in the U.S. market over the last decade.

2001

- California tries to push MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether), a gasoline additive, out of its fuel supply. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denies the state's petition to do so on legal grounds, but the decision leaves room for something else to take its place: ethanol.

- Sensing the possibility that MTBE will be replaced by ethanol, Vitol begins trading it.

2004

- By June 2004, 19 states, including California, have partial or complete bans on MTBE in place, putting higher demand on ethanol as a blending component for gasoline.

2005

- Congress passes a landmark law, the Energy Policy Act, to require minimum volumes of renewable fuels like ethanol to be blended with fuel supplies. The so-called Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) sets the stage for the dramatic expansion of biofuel use, from 4 billion gallons in 2006 to an estimated 8.6 billion by 2022.

2006

- Joe Rubbo, a veteran product trader in Vitol's Houston office, is one of a handful of market participants contacted by the U.S. International Trade Commission as it studies the costs of a proposed suspension of ethanol import tariffs, according to a commission record from the time.

- California passes the Global Warming Solutions Act, a broad measure of laws aimed at drastically reducing the state's carbon emissions by 2020. Included in the law is a measure known as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), which requires a 10 percent reduction in the carbon intensity of gasoline by 2020, with 2011 set as the first year of reduction targets. The LCFS incentivizes the use of less-carbon-intensive forms of ethanol in gasoline, such as Brazilian sugar cane ethanol.

2007

- In September the EPA launches a market for blending credits known as RINs, renewable identification numbers, which track each gallon of ethanol and other biofuels from the factory to the gas tank. Refiners and importers are required to collect the credits to show compliance with the 2005 biofuel blending requirements.

- The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts 152 billion gallons of gasoline will be consumed in 2013, up from about 142 billion in 2007 (more recent estimates put 2013 gasoline consumption at about 134 billion gallons).

- Congress passes the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, which significantly expands the biofuel blending mandates from 9 billion gallons in 2008 to 36 billion by 2022, based on the assumption that gasoline demand will continue to rise. To enforce the requirements under this expanded RFS, the EPA begins crafting rules that put in place today's market for RIN credits.

2009

- The severe economic recession disrupts the ethanol trade, providing room for financially stronger players to expand to meet demand as smaller players step out of the market.

- In a 2010 business brochure, Vitol says: "2009 saw profound change in the global biofuels market led by consolidation and reorganisation in the United States. With nearly 20 percent of production capacity shut in for economic reasons, 10 percent of capacity reorganised through bankruptcy proceedings and many new entrants to the market ceasing to trade, Vitol has grown its business through the strength of our long term relationships and ability to increase trading volumes."

2010

- In the same brochure, Vitol says it is "developing an ethanol blending programme" and will be "exploring and assessing opportunities in supply, distribution, and long term storage" for the fuel.

- Vitol also says it is "ideally placed to take advantage of today's significant growth in the ethanol marketplace," citing the 2007 RFS law as an opportunity.

- In April, Vitol opens a $130 million oil terminal on Florida's east coast, Seaport Canaveral, which is expanded to include a biofuel blending facility in 2012

- In July, the EPA's revised rules for RINs take effect, giving birth to the current system of trading RIN credits.

- In November 2010, Vitol applies to California environmental regulators for permission to import Brazilian sugar cane ethanol into the state for LCFS compliance via a processing plant in El Salvador.

2011

- California's LCFS marks its first full year of compliance, increasing demand for Brazilian sugar cane ethanol and providing an additional opportunity for RINs to be generated in the fuel-hungry state.

- The California Air Resources Board approves Vitol's ethanol import application. In July 2011, after a two-year pause, Vitol again begins importing Brazilian sugar cane ethanol from El Salvador to California, EIA data show.

- In a 2011 marketing brochure, Vitol says California's LCFS law "will require participants to find creative solutions to supply fuel in this important market and Vitol is uniquely qualified to do this."

- In November, consulting firm Charles River Associates prepares a report for the American Petroleum Institute that concludes that "the blend wall is almost certain to become constraining in the 2011-2013 timeframe."

2012

- Vitol more than triples its U.S. ethanol imports, to 2.3 million barrels, according to EIA data, thanks in part to growing volumes provided to the California market from Brazil.

- A summer drought, the worst in more than half a century, bakes crops throughout much of the corn-producing Midwest. Production plunges and many producers idle their ethanol plants.

- In May, Vitol opens a $2.5 million facility that can blend, receive and distribute biofuels at the Seaport Canaveral Terminal. "We see a clear market for bio fuel, with federal mandates and the incentive to earn tradable ‘energy credits' both driving a move in this direction," the terminal's general manager, Juriaan Steenland, says in a press release.

- In September, two agricultural economists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign publish a post on their widely read blog predicting that "the RFS is likely to collide with market realities in the near future."

- In December, Wyatt Thompson, an agricultural economist at the University of Missouri, publishes a paper titled, "A Question Worth Billions: Why Isn't the Conventional RIN Price Higher?" The paper predicts RIN prices could rise more than tenfold.

2013

- Vitol says in a marketing brochure that it maintains ethanol storage, supply and distribution facilities in all the key U.S. energy hubs, including New York Harbor, Chicago, Florida, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

- In January the EPA proposes 2013 blending volumes, holding the oil industry to a 13.8 billion gallon requirement for corn ethanol despite warnings about the impending blend wall.

- Market sources say they see Vitol buying ethanol RINs early in the year as prices begin to go higher. As the trend continues, they also see the Vitol traders sell some of their RINs, with 60 cents mentioned as one potential exit price.

- Panicked refiners drive ethanol RIN prices higher, with a peak in early March of nearly $1.05 per RIN. Prices continue to surge until a mid-July peak of nearly $1.45 per RIN.

- In August, the EPA holds firm on its proposed 2013 blending quotas but says it will use "flexibilities" in the 2007 law to cut blending mandates for 2014. The announcement triggers a selloff in ethanol RIN prices, which fall further in October after a draft EPA proposal is leaked detailing the agency's plans to sharply reduce ethanol blending volumes.

(Reporting by Cezary Podkul; editing by Prudence Crowther and Jonathan Leff)