Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ADDIS ABABA An Ethiopian court on Friday sentenced a prominent blogger to 18 years in jail and five other exiled journalists to prison terms ranging from eight years to life behind bars for conspiring with rebels to topple the government, the presiding judge said.
Dissident writer Eskinder Nega was one of 24 Ethiopians who were convicted last month of conspiring with rebels to overthrow the government. It was the third case in six months involving members of the media.
"The court has given due considerations to the charges and the sentences are appropriate," Judge Endeshaw Adane said.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, again turning to the U.S. military to play a central role on his foreign policy team.