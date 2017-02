ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia is stable and the country will continue on the course steered by late prime minister Meles Zenawi, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"I assure you everything is stable and everything will continue as charted by the prime minister," Bereket Simon told reporters in Addis Ababa.

