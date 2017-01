GENEVA Ethiopia must end its violent crackdown on peaceful protests that have reportedly led to 600 deaths since November 2015 and allow an international investigation, seven U.N. human rights experts said in a statement on Monday.

“The scale of this violence and the shocking number of deaths make it clear that this is a calculated campaign to eliminate opposition movements and silence dissenting voices,” Maina Kiai, the U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of assembly and association, was quoted as saying in the statement.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)