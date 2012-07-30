A model of an Etihad airline plane is displayed during the opening of the Arabian Travel Market show in Dubai April 30,2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI Etihad Airways and Aer Lingus have signed a code-share agreement and are discussing further cooperation, including joint procurement, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement on Monday.

Etihad bought a 3-percent stake in the Irish carrier in May as a precursor to a commercial tie-up to help Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier gain more European routes.

"Etihad Airways and Aer Lingus AERL.I continue to discuss additional commercial and cost opportunities to develop a closer working relationship in areas such as joint procurement," Etihad said on Monday.

Under the code-share agreement, Etihad's EY code will be placed on Aer Lingus flights to destinations in Western Europe and the United States, while Aer Lingus' EI code will be on Etihad's flight between Abu Dhabi and Dublin.

The agreement also gives Aer Lingus access to Etihad's network in the Middle East and into Asia and Australasia. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)