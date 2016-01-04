An aircraft operated by German carrier Air Berlin is prepared for departure at Tegel airport in Berlin April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

DUBAI Etihad Airways has filed an appeal against a German court's decision last week that revoked its rights to jointly sell tickets for 29 routes operated by Air Berlin, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said on Monday.

"We will fight all the way to protect our investment, to protect our partnership with Air Berlin and to protect competitive choice in German air travel," Etihad chief executive James Hogan said in a statement following the filing at the court in Lüneburg.

A Braunschweig court on Wednesday said Etihad may not continue to operate the code share flights between Jan. 16 and the end of the winter schedule in March because they were not covered by the current air traffic rights agreement between Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)