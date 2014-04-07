FRANKFURT Airline investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl said on Monday he had not been contacted by Air Berlin (AB1.DE) or any of its shareholders over an investment in the German airline, denying a newspaper report.

German daily Handelsblatt earlier on Monday cited sources close to the company as saying Woehrl was slated to become the co-owner of an investment vehicle that would buy Air Berlin's outstanding shares as part of a plan to delist the carrier.

"There wasn't a single conversation, not even Air Berlin or one of its shareholders contacting me," Woehrl told Reuters in a written statement.

Woehrl added, however, he was always open to discussions over a potential investment in Air Berlin, provided he was offered sufficient influence over the airline.

Etihad Airways' Chief Executive said on Monday that the airline was close to sealing the next phase of its partnership with Air Berlin, in which Etihad owns a stake.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)