LONDON Investors in commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) unwound their holdings to jump on the equity market rally in March, resulting in total redemptions of $3.2 billion globally, according to BlackRock data.

Gold suffered an investor exodus for a third consecutive month, bringing first-quarter ETP outflows to $9.2 billion, but white metals - silver, platinum and palladium - escaped the sell-off, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said.

Riskier, growth-related commodities such as industrial metals and energy also did poorly in March, as the Cyprus crisis stoked new worries over eurozone debt and economic growth.

"European-listed ETPs had outflows in every commodity category, which we attribute to heightened uncertainty in the region," said Dodd Kittsley, global head of ETP research at BlackRock.

Equity ETPs were the big gainers, popular among investors wanting to take more risk for more return.

An easy route into commodities for investors, ETPs include funds, commodities and notes traded on a stock market with their value linked to the underlying assets.

In the first quarter of this year, flows into U.S. equities accounted for $37.3 billion, up 80 percent year-on-year, BlackRock said. The S&P 500 .SPX leapt 10 percent over the first quarter, and a slight dip at the end of February gave more investors an opportunity to buy in.

"Despite continued market volatility, investors recognise that the fundamentals in the United States are generally favourable, given strong corporate earnings and cheap equity valuations," said Russ Koesterich, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock.

The white metals were the only commodities group to see any inflows in March, attracting $170 million. Kittsley noted that these inflows were driven by U.S.-listed products amid expectations of U.S. economic growth.

Nicholas Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said silver tended to outperform gold strongly during periods when economic growth is rising because of its use in industrial production.

Physical platinum ETPs attracted inflows due to supply worries after South African energy provider Eskom reduced power to some mining companies due to a strike at its coal supplier Exxaro (EXXJ.J).

Brooks said investor positioning in the futures market was near all-time highs, however. "So all you need is a bit of negative news on the growth side and prices could come off very sharply. I wouldn't be surprised if investors take more off the table in platinum and palladium in the next month or so."

GOLD ENDS LOSING STREAK

Gold ETPs began to claw back some ground in the second half of March as the Cyprus debt crisis unfolded, driving investors back to defensive assets from the more cyclical commodity ETPs such as industrial metals.

S&P GSCI's Gold index, a popular benchmark, was up 0.99 percent in March, following a 11.2 percent drop in the last five months, its longest consecutive losing streak in 17 years. Conversely, S&P GSCI Industrial Metals was the worst performing sector in March, down 4.4 percent.

Agriculture ETPs suffered a reversal in March, with $176 million of outflows after strong inflows in February. The S&P GSCI Agriculture index was down 2.2 percent, with corn hit by a report showing larger-than-expected U.S. corn stockpiles and the most planted corn acres since 1936.

Energy ETPs also experienced large outflows in March, losing $668 million according to ETF Securities data. Brooks said this was due to profit-taking, with S&P GSCI's Crude Oil index up 5.1 percent in March after inventories fell at Cushing, Oklahoma.

Natural gas ETPs also suffered heavy outflows of $562 million after U.S. benchmark Henry Hub prices climbed to over $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $3.19 per mmBtu in February. Cold weather and high electric power sector demand triggered larger-than-usual inventory draws in the United States.

At the end of March, BlackRock's data covered 928 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $183.6 billion. Data from ETF Securities also reflect global flows, and assets totalling $185.9 billion.