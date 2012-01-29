A crowd waits in line for a public viewing of singer Etta James, who died last week at age 73, at Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary in Inglewood, California, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Christina Aguilera sings the Etta James hit song 'At Last' at the funeral for singer Etta James, who died last week at age 73, at City of Refuge in Gardena, California, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

An image of Etta James appears on a screen at the funeral for the singer, who died last week at age 73, at City of Refuge in Gardena, California, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Donto James, son of Etta James, speaks at the funeral of his mother who died last week at age 73, at City of Refuge in Gardena, California, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Musician Stevie Wonder performs at the funeral service of singer Etta James, who died last week at age 73, at City of Refuge in Gardena, California, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Los Angeles-area church on Saturday to remember rhythm-and-blues singer Etta James, saying she overcame great personal and professional hurdles to sing "the times that she lived."

During a two-hour service that featured performances by pop stars Stevie Wonder and Christina Aguilera, the Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized James as a woman who rose from a tough childhood and poured her pain into her music.

Aguilera performed a version of "At Last," James' show-stopping hit and best-known song.

James died at 73 at a Riverside, California, hospital on January 20 from complications of leukaemia, prompting numerous tributes from artists and musicians who were influenced by her work, including Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin.

"People need to understand that when they hear the music Etta James sang, she sang the times that she lived," Sharpton told friends and family at Greater Bethany Church City of Refuge church in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena.

"She put our pain and our dreams and our love and our need for one another in her vocal chords, but the difference between her and other artists is somehow you felt she meant what she was saying."

James, who was born to a teenage single mother, won wide acclaim and three Grammys, but saw numerous ups-and-downs in her career and personal life. She struggled with obesity and heroin addiction, ran a hot-check scheme and had troubled relationships with men.

But, Sharpton said, James should be remembered for blazing a trail for the entertainers who followed her.

"Etta was the one that brought class ... generations behind will try but never quite have the strut and swagger and talent of Etta James," he said.

"At last you (Etta) can get the gratitude of the saviour now. Go on home Etta. Get your reward now ... you beat them Etta. You won Etta. Get your reward Etta. At last. At last. At last."

James won her first Grammy in 1995 for her album, "Mystery Lady: The Songs of Billie Holiday." She also won Grammys in 2003 and 2005, and a lifetime achievement award in 2003 from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Grammys.

James is survived by her husband, Artis Mills, two sons Donto and Sametto who played in James' backing band, and four grandchildren.

(Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by David Bailey)