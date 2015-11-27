Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
BRUSSELS - Farmers can set up cartels to jointly sell olive oil, beef and veal without flouting antitrust rules as long as their market share does not exceed 20 percent, EU competition regulators said on Friday.
The European Commission said the new guidelines would strengthen farmers' competitiveness in a sector worth more than 80 billion euros (£56.3 billion) annually in Europe.
In addition to sales, the groups must also provide storage, transport and distribution facilities to the farmers, the EU executive said.
It said the volumes marketed by the groups must not exceed 20 percent of the market for olive oil and 15 percent of the national market for beef, veal or arable crops.
"The objective is to ensure that European farmers can work together to remain competitive and benefit from bargaining power towards the buyers," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The new rules were drafted following a consultation from January to May this year.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.