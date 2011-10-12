The European Union's executive finalised proposals for a shake-up of the bloc's 55 billion euro-a-year ($75 billion-a-year) farm policy on Wednesday. Following are reactions to the proposals:

EU FARM UNION COPA-COGECA

"It does not make sense to require every single farm to stop producing on a certain percentage of their land (ecological set-aside) when world food demand is set to rise by 70 percent by 2050 and production is threatened by more extremes of drought, flooding and storms. The Commission proposal also runs counter to the Commissions' 2020 strategy for growth and employment."

JOSÉ BOVÉ, GREEN MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT, CO-CHAIRMAN

OF AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE

"The planned CAP reform has been gutted to suit demands of those defending the status quo. While earlier drafts were not revolutionary, at least they pointed in the right direction. Today's proposals have been stripped of all ambition and, as such, will fail to provide the basis to properly reform the CAP and ensure it is a tool to promote sustainable agriculture and fair incomes for farmers.

"What is left has been tailored to the demands of the agro-industry lobby at the behest of their cheerleaders in the Council, like German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Sarkozy, and in the European Parliament, like chair of the EP agriculture committee Paolo di Castro."

GEORGE LYON, LIBERAL DEMOCRAT MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

FOR SCOTLAND

"The proposals are a mixture of good and bad.

"There will be deep concerns, however, about the threat to cap payments and how the changeover to area payments in 2014 will actually work. This will lead to great uncertainty in the industry as farmers try to work out what their future support payments will be."

(Compiled by Eric Onstad, Charlie Dunmore)